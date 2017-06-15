Florence Woman Charged with Chemical Endangerment

FLORENCE–Stephanie Kokales, 39, of Florence has been arrested and charged following a March 2017 call involving an intoxicated person. On March 17, 2017, officers responded to the Seven Points area of North Florence to an intoxicated person. Upon arriving in the area Kokales was located and found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Concerned for her safety, medical personnel responded to the scene and transported Kokales from the scene for treatment. Kokales was found to be pregnant at the time of the encounter. Warrants were issued and Kokales was arrested and charged with Chemical Endangerment of a Child. She is being held in the LCDC on bond totaling $5,000.00.