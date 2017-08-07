Florence woman arrested in stabbing incident

FLORENCE–Jasmine Rowell, 32, of Florence was arrested yesterday and charged with Domestic Violence Assault 2nd. The case stems from a domestic incident that took place on South Richards St in East Florence. At 12:15pm on 8/6/17 officers responded to S Richards St to an assault call. When officers arrived the victim had already gone to the hospital and Rowell had left and returned to her home on Holt Ave in North Florence. Officers responded to both locations to talk to both parties.

After both statements were taken and evidence located it was determined that Rowell was the primary aggressor in this incident. The victim was treated for a knife wound and released from ECM hospital. Rowell is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $5,000.00 bond..