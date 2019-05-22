Florence utility deposits are doubling

FLORENCE–The utility deposits in Florence are doubling.

The Florence City Council approved a change to the city’s utility deposit fee last night voting 4 to 2 to increase the amount.

Currently, the residential utility deposit fee is $150 and includes all utility services.

The new residential deposit fee system would allow customers to pay an individual deposit fee for each service.

The new deposit fees are $200 for electric, $50 for gas, $25 for water and $25 for sewer services.

It could be argued that the individual rates are lower, but very few customers come in wanting only gas, water, or sewer. The total amount for all services is $300.

Two council members, Kaytrina Simmons and David Bradley, voted against the measure.

The change would only affect new residents or residents moving.

The hike takes effect July 1st.