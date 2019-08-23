Florence Police apprehend driver in morning high-speed chase

FLORENCE– Florence Police apprehended a man wanted for escape after a high-speed chase that sped around the city.

According to police, this morning, the Florence Police Department was involved in a high-speed chase with a vehicle that travelled through various locations of the city.

Inside the vehicle was a male identified as Drew Bonner.

Bonner had active warrants for Escape 3rd.

The pursuit ended at Wilson Dam where Bonner exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Through the assistance of several surrounding agencies, Bonner was taken into custody.