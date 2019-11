FLORENCE MAN KILLED IN BIRMINGHAM NIGHT CLUB SHOOTING

BIRMINGHAM– A Florence man was shot and killed at a Birmingham night club shortly after midnight on Sunday morning.

According to homicide detectives, Frederick Asher, 25, of Florence was pronounced dead on arrival at UAB Hospital.

Detectives tell ShoalsInsider.com the shootings occurred after the club was being evacuated due to fighting and a dark colored vehicle drove by fatally shooting Asher and wounding four others.

There are currently no suspects.