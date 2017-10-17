Florence man dies when vehicle strikes house

FLORENCE – A one vehicle crash at 7:30 a.m. today, October 17, 2017 has claimed the life of a Florence man. Jerry Wayne Jones, 62, was killed when the 1978 GMC pickup he was driving ran off the roadway in a curve and struck a residence.

Jones was transported to ECM Hospital in Florence where he was pronounced dead.

Jones was not wearing his seatbelt.

The crash occurred on Lauderdale County Road 14, five miles west of Florence.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

Shoals Insider – Keeping You Informed