Florence man dies from electrocution cleaning swimming pool, mother and son injured

FLORENCE-Authorities tell the Shoals Insider a Florence man electrocuted while cleaning his swimming pool has died. Florence police say on Friday, Carl L. McGrady, 65, died from injuries sustained when he entered his electrified pool to begin cleaning it prior to the summer pool season.

His son, Lucas McGrady, jumped into the pool to attempt to save his father, not knowing the pool was electrified and was seriously injured removing his father from the pool.

Their mother/wife, Pam, was also injured while assisting Lucas in removing Carl from the pool. Pam was treated and released from ECM. Lucas remains hospitalized.

Investigators say there does not appear to be any foul play in this incident.

The cause of the incident is being investigated by Florence Fire and Florence Electricity.

The Shoals Insider extends our deepest sympathy and condolences to the McGrady Family.

Please join us in praying for them at this difficult time.