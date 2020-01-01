FLORENCE MAN ARRESTED IN VEHICLE BURGLARY

FLORENCE – A 54-year-old Florence man is accused in a vehicle burglary that occurred at North Alabama Medical Center, authorities said.

Carl D. Pigg faces charges of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and second-degree theft of property, Florence police Sgt. Greg Cobb said.

“After speaking to the victim, contact was made with security to review camera footage,” Cobb said. “During the time frame, the vehicle was parked in the parking lot.”



It showed a man enter the vehicle and then leave with a bag, he said. Shortly afterwards, security officials called the police and said they saw the suspect enter another vehicle and leave.

“A traffic stop was made, and the occupants were identified,” Cobb said.

He said the video helped authorities identify the suspect as the one who broke into the vehicle.

“Officers arrest Carl Pigg for the break-in and the theft,” Cobb said. “Officers also located the property that was taken from the vehicle.”

Pigg is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $17,500 bond.