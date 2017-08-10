Florence man arrested after concerned citizen called police

FLORENCE–Police arrested a Florence man on multiple new charges and outstanding warrants after a concerned citizen made a call to the police department.

David A. Baskins, 22, of Florence, was arrested on warrants for Breaking and Entering a Vehicle and Theft of Property. During the arrest, officers reportedly found illegal drugs.

Baskins was stopped overnight in the Seven Points area of Florence, due to a complaint from a citizen. The warrants for Baskins are from him breaking into two vehicles in the downtown Florence Area.

According to authorities, Baskins has been arrested on two counts of Breaking and Entering a Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Property 3rd, and Theft of Property 4th,

He is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $9,000 bond.

