Florence Firefighters battling blaze at Dick Howell’s BBQ

Scene at Dick Howell’s BBQ on Pine Street

FLORENCE– Firefighters and emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire on Pine Street, where Dick Howell’s BBQ at first appeared to be a total loss.

The fire was localized to the smoke room and was contained by the quick actions of the Florence Fire Department.

Dick Howell’s is located on the corner of Sherrod Avenue and Pine Street.

The restaurant has served barbeque for three decades and is owned by Kevin Ingram.

