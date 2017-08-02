Florence duo arrested on forgery and theft charges

FLORENCE–Authorities have arrested Donnie Vandiver and Deidre Moore after they reportedly were found to have used some stolen checks for purchases at three local businesses.

Moore was seen on surveillance cameras passing one of the checks. She is charged with 3 counts of Forgery and 1 count of Theft of Property 4th degree. Moore has bonded out of Jail on a $5,500.00 bond.

Donnie Vandiver is charged with three counts of Forgery and one count of Theft of Property 4th degree. He is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $5,500.00 bond.

SHOALS INSIDER