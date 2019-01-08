Florence City Councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons a true public servant

FLORENCE– One usually has to look far and wide to find an elected official putting their money where their mouth is, but Florence City Councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons has done just that. Now that Christmas is behind us, we thought our readers would like to see some good news.

Simmons went all out and hosted her 2nd Annual Christmas Holiday Fellowship Dinner prior to Christmas where she fed the entire community.

“God gave me the vision in 2017 to feed the community in hopes of bringing unity,” said Simmons.

“I had an outpouring of love, support, and volunteers who stepped up to help me serve and we also had sponsors as well,”

“We got to eat, fellowship and they even had door prizes,” said one attendee.

Hats off to Simons for a job well done and going that extra mile to bring unity to her Florence district.