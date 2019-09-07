ESCAPED INMATE APPREHENDED WITHIN 10 MINUTES OF ESCAPE

GARY TINGLE

FLORENCE– An escaped inmate from the Lauderdale County Detention Center was captured within ten minutes of his escape.

This morning shortly before 10:00 A.M. members of Florence Police Department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, and UNA Police Department responded to the Lauderdale County Detention Center to the report of an escaped inmate.

Officers quickly set up a perimeter around the jail.

Within 10 minutes of the escape, the inmate, Gary Tingle, was captured by Officer Lambert, Officer Woods, and his K9 partner “OZ.”

