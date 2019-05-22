Employees catch suspected car burglar in the act

Dianna Alexander

FLORENCE– Employees at Simpson’s Wrecker Service on Rickwood Road in Florence got a surprise Monday morning after they saw a possible burglary suspect around the cars at the company impound lot.

According to police, at around 9:05 am, officers responded to a burglary in progress at the wrecker service.

When officers arrived, they found a female, Dianna Alexander, 41, of Florence, who was detained by some of the workers inside the office.

Alexander had reportedly entered several vehicles looking for items.

Alexander showed them a bag with items inside it. She did not have a vehicle stored at the wrecker lot.

Officers located three vehicles that she had entered.

Alexander was arrested for Breaking and Entering into a Vehicle, Criminal Trespassing, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Theft of Property 4th.

She was transported to the Lauderdale County Detention Center for booking.

Alexander is being held on a $10,500.00 bond.