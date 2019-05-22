Employees catch suspected car burglar in the act

FLORENCE– Employees at Simpson’s Wrecker Service on Rickwood Road in Florence got a surprise Monday morning after they saw a possible burglary suspect around the cars at the company impound lot.
According to police, at around 9:05 am, officers responded to a burglary in progress at the wrecker service.
When officers arrived, they found a female, Dianna Alexander, 41, of Florence, who was detained by some of the workers inside the office.
Alexander had reportedly entered several vehicles looking for items.
Alexander showed them a bag with items inside it. She did not have a vehicle stored at the wrecker lot.
Officers located three vehicles that she had entered.
Alexander was arrested for Breaking and Entering into a Vehicle, Criminal Trespassing, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Theft of Property 4th.
She was transported to the Lauderdale County Detention Center for booking.
Alexander is being held on a $10,500.00 bond.