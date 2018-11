Electronics store coming to vacant Best Buy building

FLORENCE– Electronic Express is coming to the vacant Best Buy building on Cox Creek Parkway.

City officials tell ShoalsInsider.com the new electronics store will be opening in the spring of 2019.

The building has been vacant since February 2017 when Best Buy closed the 30,000 sq. ft. location.

The company is headquartered in Nashville with 15 Tennessee locations. The chain has one other Alabama location in Decatur. The Florence store will be the second Alabama location.

Staff Reports