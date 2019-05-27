Electronic Express to hold Grand Opening on July 11

FLORENCE–Electronic Express recently announced that its third Alabama store is opening in Cox Creek Shopping Center at 398 Cox Creek Pkwy, Florence, on July 11.

The 30,000 square-foot Electronic Express retail store will offer electronics, appliances, mattresses and more. Electronic Express is committed to providing a variety of products that meet the needs of daily lifestyles.

The brand’s main focus is on providing leading-edge technology and home goods that make life more comfortable at the lowest prices in the market.

Electronic Express offers items for your home and office including cutting-edge televisions, appliances, home theater, computers, tablets, Smartwatches, Smartphones, cameras, smart home devices, security systems, furniture, mattresses and more.

Sam Yazdian, President of Electronic Express, commented that “Electronic Express is honored to open our new store, which is located in the middle of Florence’s growing neighborhoods. We look forward to becoming a member of the community and building our reputation for excellence among the residents.”

The grand opening of Electronic Express in Florence will happen on Thursday, July 11th and will include food, music, door prizes, and fun activities for the whole family.

More information about the products and services offered by Electronic Express and the grand opening event can be found at www.ElectronicExpress.com.

