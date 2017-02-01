Do you know this man? Authorities want to know

WANTED – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is in need of identifying a forgery suspect. This is surveillance video from First Metro Bank on Cloverdale Road.

The man seen in the black cowboy hat is trying to cash a forged check from a restaurant in Lauderdale County. Clerks quickly caught the check was a forgery and the man left.

If you recognize him, call the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line.

The phone number is (256)386-8685. If texting is better for you, send your tip to 274637 (CRIMES), in the message type “tip1293” and your information. Make sure to be specific on who you are giving information about.

Your contact information will remain a secret. Reward money is being offered in this case.