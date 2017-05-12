Disorderly Call Leads to Arson Arrest

FLORENCE– Leslie Michael Brown, 42, was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center shortly before 8 pm Thursday night after officers responded to a report of a disorderly person in the 600 block of West Irvine Street. According to investigators, officers arrived to find Brown attempting to burn down the apartment occupied by his family members. Evidence at the scene confirmed the claims of arson. A stove in the kitchen area and insulation inside the apartment suffered damage during the fire. No injuries were reported. Officers located Brown a short distance from the call and he was taken into custody without incident.

Friday morning detectives began reviewing the case and speaking with witnesses. Based on the information obtained from those interviews, detectives anticipate the charges to be upgraded to Arson 1st. Statements indicate that people were inside the residence at the time the fire was started which requires an upgrade to the charges against Mr. Brown.

Brown was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center and charged with Arson 2nd. His bond is set at $5,000.00.