One fatality in fiery Lauderdale County crash » Crash claims life of Town Creek man LAUDERDALE COUNTY– A two-vehicle crash at 3:30 p.m. today, Aug. 5, has claimed the life of a Town Creek man. Michael Wayne Montgomery, 34, was killed when the 1993 Honda motorcycle he was operating collided with a 1997 Ford F-250. Montgomery was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the F-250 was not injured. The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 64 five miles east of Lexington. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.