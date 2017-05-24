Couple allegedly went on shopping spree with lost card

FLORENCE–The couple is charged following an incident on 04-21-17 where a victim lost her credit card at Walmart Neighborhood Market on Florence Blvd.

After losing the card, the victim contacted her credit card company and found multiple fraudulent transactions. She contacted police and an investigation was opened. Evidence captured by detectives show the Lanon’s using the credit card at multiple locations throughout Florence. The total theft in this case is approximately $500.00. The Lanon’s were arrested without incident and are being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center.