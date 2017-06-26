Colbert Coroner killed in accident

FLORENCE–The Shoals Area has lost a dear friend today as Colbert County Coroner Carlton Utley died in an accident.

The incident occurred near Irvine in Downtown Florence. Someone reportedly saw where something was under the trailer Utley and another person were using to haul something. After further investigation, it turned out to be Utley under the trailer.

Our thoughts and prayers are with our dear friends family. Heath and Michelle have been lifelong friends of ours. Carlton (Heath) loved his family more than anything. We are truly heartbroken over this freak accident.