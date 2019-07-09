CHICKEN SALAD CHICK COMING TO FLORENCE

FLORENCE– Steve Holt, Mayor of Florence, announced on Monday that Chicken Salad Chick, the fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, will be opening in Florence on Cox Creek Parkway near Olive Garden which is in front of Florence Mall.

With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest such as their signature pimento cheese, broccoli and grape side salads, and so much more. Chicken Salad Chick also caters events.

“One of the most important attributes of our city is a strong commitment to promoting a successful business environment,” said Holt. “The addition of Chicken Salad Chick to Florence will be an asset and is certain to gain many loyal guests,”

Chicken Salad Chick plans to open in December 2019.