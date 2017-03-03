Burglary suspects apprehended at Budget Inn Florence

FLORENCE-Last night Florence police officers received a tip from someone who had seen the stories of the recent burglaries. Officers responded to the tip and located Zachary Tyler Cartwright, 18, of Florence and Christopher Cody Masters, 23, of Florence inside of a hotel room at Budget Inn in Florence. Officers immediately recognized them as the suspects shown in the recent video and pictures. Detectives were contacted and charged both suspects with burglary and theft. Mr. Masters is additionally charged with Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card. Additional charges are pending in related cases.

The two men are being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center.