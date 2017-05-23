Authorities seek public’s help in identifying burglary suspects

FLORENCE– Authorities are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects that made off with a large amount of cash and drugs from a local pharmacy.

Monday morning, Florence Police responded to Fred’s located on Florence Blvd near Harris Drive to a reported burglary.

According to police, the suspects forced entry to the rear of the store shortly after midnight and were able to access the controlled substance cabinet in the business as well as the safe.

Surveillance cameras inside the business captured the image of one of the suspects. It is believed that he along with at least one other person is responsible for this crime. Video shows that the suspects remained in the store for nearly 3 hours before fleeing on foot to the rear of the business. No vehicle description is available at this time. A large quantity of controlled substances were stolen along with several thousand dollars in cash. Management is still conducting an inventory of the store and exact quantities and types of pills stolen are not available at this time. Anyone with information or who may have seen something suspicious in the area of Fred’s or Harris Drive is asked to contact police at 256-760-6610 or text a tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP plus their message.