Authorities make drug arrests after receiving complaint

FLORENCE–Authorities arrested Tahlia Cole and Chaz Taylor On Sunday. On 5/28/17 officers responded to a reported drug call in the 300 block of Patterson Street. Upon arriving at the home officers could smell burning marijuana in the area and noticed it coming from an open window on the home. As officers approached the window they observed Ms. Cole and Mr. Taylor inside of a bedroom with a small child.

Officers also observed the couple smoking marijuana in front of the child and smoke filling the room. Officers made contact with the couple and removed the child from the smoke-filled room. Lauderdale DHR was contacted and responded to the scene. Both Cole and Taylor were arrested at the scene and later released after posting bail in the amount of $5,000.00.