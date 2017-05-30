Authorities make drug arrests after receiving complaint COUNSELOR’S CORNER: Questions to Consider When Choosing a Counselor » Authorities make arrest in sexual abuse case FLORENCE–Authorities have made an arrest in a sexual abuse case. According to Florence Police, Daniel Keen was arrested on Friday. Keen was arrested following an indictment by the Lauderdale County Grand Jury. In May of 2016, police were contacted about the possible sexual abuse of a 6-year-old child. Investigators began working the case and identified Mr. Keen as a suspect. Over several months witnesses were interviewed and forensic interviews were conducted with the child, who was a relative of Mr. Keen. The interviews revealed evidence that Mr. Keen had coerced the child into sexual activity and had abused the child on multiple occasions. The evidence from the case was presented to the Lauderdale County Grand Jury who returned a true bill indictment against Mr. Keen. He was arrested and remains in the Lauderdale County Detention Center without bond. Share this:

Tweet



Email



Share on Tumblr





Related Comments are closed.