ARREST MADE IN LIQUOR STORE ROBBERY

TAYLOR RYAN

FLORENCE— An arrest has been made by the Florence Police Department following an investigation into a Sunday night Armed Robbery at “The Package Store” located at 1441 Huntsville Road.

On Sunday night at approximately 9:20p the Florence Police Department responded to a reported Armed Robbery at 1441 Huntsville Road in Florence. Officers arrived to find that a robbery had occurred and the clerk at the store had been assaulted.

The clerk was treated for injuries sustained during the robbery. Officers located surveillance video from the store which showed the robbery as it occurred. Using this information and tips from the public, Taylor Shane Ryan, 21, of Florence was identified as a suspect in the case.

Earlier today the Florence/Lauderdale SWAT team, along with Detectives from the Florence Police Department, served search and arrest warrants at the home of Taylor Ryan. Ryan was located hiding in the residence on High Street and was taken into custody without incident.

He was interviewed by police detectives and later charged with the crimes of Robbery 1st and Assault 2nd. He is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center awaiting assignment of bond.

This case remains active as detectives continue their work on this case. It is believed that Ryan acted alone in committing this crime.

Florence Detectives ask that anyone with information about this case contact Lead Detective Michael Price at 256-760-6504 or text a tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP plus your message.