Arrests made in Florence robbery

FLORENCE–Authorities are working a robbery that occurred yesterday afternoon and have made an arrest. The robbery took place in the parking lot of 2424 Roberts Lane. The victims were attempting to sale some items to the two offenders when they were robbed. The victims were unharmed and was able to contact law enforcement. A short time after the robbery occurred officers spotted the vehicle described by the victims in West Florence and pursuit it. The vehicle stopped and the passenger ran. The Driver, Ricky Robertson, 21, of Florence, was arrested and charged with Robbery 1st, Attempting to Elude, and Driving While Suspended.

Robertson is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $52,000.00 bond. UPDATE: The other suspect that was in the vehicle has also been arrested by authorities. Police tell the Shoals Insider Dezmond Robertson was recently arrested in connection to the incident. The victims were held at gunpoint according to detectives but were not injured.