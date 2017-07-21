2017 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday Starts Today Fayette man dies in boating accident » Arrest made in Florence kidnapping FLORENCE– Police responded to a domestic violence call on N Royal Ave, the victim stated that the offender, Juan O Rojo, 24, of Florence, came to her house early that morning uninvited but she did not allow him in. When she left her residence a few hours later he forced her into her vehicle and took her to his residence, according to police. Rojo reportedly keep her from leaving for several hours, she was able to get away and returned home. At that time she contact law enforcement. The victim and Mr Rojo had been in a dating relationship before this incident happened. While officers were out with the victim other officers located Mr Rojo, he was intoxicated and was arrested for Public Intoxication. Detective Jackson was able to secure warrants for Mr Rojo for Domestic Violence and Kidnapping. Once Mr Rojo is released on the Public Intoxication charge the warrants will be served on him. Mr Rojo is in the Lauderdale County Detention Center for Public Intoxication with a bond of $1,400.00. The Domestic Violence and Kidnapping warrants have a total minimum bond amount of $$26,000.00. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Kevin Jackson at 256-760-6557 or text a tip to 274637 using key word FPDTIP plus your message. Comments are closed.