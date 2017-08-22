Have you seen this man? Police need your help Ron Craig: The devil is not going to volunteer to stop stealing, killing, and destroying » Arrest made as ex-boyfriend reportedly tried to run over victim FLORENCE–Authorities have arrested a Florence man after a domestic incident that occurred early Tuesday morning.

Around 4 am Tuesday police responded to a domestic dispute in North Florence. When Officers arrived the victim advised that her ex-boyfriend, Dewayne Moore, 22, came to her residence and took her vehicle. When she came out to confront him he attempted to run her over with the vehicle. Officers that were responding to the scene located the vehicle and attempted to stop it. Mr. Moore refused to stop and ran from the pursuing units. Mr. Moore then abandons the vehicle and fled on foot. While searching the area Officers found Moore when he returned to the victim’s residence. Mr. Moore was then arrested for Resisting Arrest, Criminal Trespassing, and 2 counts of Domestic Violence 3rd. He is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $4,000.00 bond and 24 hours hold. Comments are closed.