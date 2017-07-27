Accident at Ohio State Fair sends shockwaves across amusement industry » Arrest made after report of suspicious vehicle FLORENCE–On 7-26-17 at approximately 6:45pm officers received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the church parking lot in the1500 blk of Rickwood Rd. When officers arrived they found Jeffery Creighton asleep in the driver seat of his vehicle. When they approached the vehicle Mr Creighton had a firearm laying in his lap. They secured the weapon and asked him to step out of the vehicle. Once he was out of the vehicle a search of him discovered illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia. At that point MR Creighton was placed under arrest. The pistol that was found in his lap was loaded and was discovered to have the serial number altered. At this time we are still trying to determine if the weapon is stolen or why it was altered.

Jeffery Lee Creighton was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, possession of a firearm after identification altered, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Creighton is in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $7,500 bond.