Advance Auto back up and running after last years storm

When Advance Auto Parts on Cloverdale Road was demolished during a storm last year, the team was devastated. It took a lot of hard work to get back up and running, but now they’re back in their original location and ready to serve the Shoals!

Congratulations to Eric Green and his team for all the hard getting back in business. We learned today the Advance Auto Team also has a heart of gold! They surprised United Way with a donation of $1,000!