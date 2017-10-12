Two injured as car crashes into Sam’s Sports Bar in Florence

FLORENCE–Two people were injured when a car crashed into the side of Sam’s Sports Bar just off of Hough Road.

Police tell ShoalsInsider.com the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The driver told officers that she thought she was pushing the brake instead of the accelerator.

One person was taken to the hospital for the injuries they received, though not serious.

The other person injured did not receive medical attention.

The incident occurred just before noon Thursday.

The popular restaurant and bar will close the rest of the day.

Jeff Roland

ShoalsInsider.com-Keeping You Informed