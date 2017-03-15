Simple tips for recreating red carpet looks at home

Whether you’re looking to enhance your daily beauty routine or for tips to add glam to your style for an upcoming special occasion, Hollywood’s red carpet is the best source for trends and inspiration.

Fortunately, many of today’s hottest looks are easy to create at home. Celebrity makeup artist Matin Maulawizada has tips to help you recreate your favorite red carpet looks in less time than you’d think.

1. Get glowing with toner

Celebrities always seem to have a special “glow” on the red carpet with dewy, fresh skin. This effect is intentional and it all starts with proper hydration.

To achieve luminous skin, Matin starts by spraying the face with a toner or rose water to balance the skin. He likes to pair this glowing look with dramatic eyes and a soft pink lip.

2. Apply foundation

Get flawless skin thanks to perfectly blended foundation. For better application, Matin’s quick tip is to always warm the foundation first.

“To get a sheer wash of foundation, I warm the foundation up in my hands before evenly distributing it on the brush and then I wipe the excess off the back of my hand,” he says. “This helps it blend seamlessly into the skin.”

3. Prime the lips

Whether you’re going for a nude lip or a bold hue, oftentimes, all eyes are on the perfect pout. Before applying any product to the lips, it’s important to ensure they are prepped and smooth. Matin starts with ChapStick Total Hydration Conditioning Lip Scrub to gently exfoliate the lips and remove any dead skin cells.

“I love this scrub because it is made from naturally sourced ingredients, including sugar crystals, maracuja and coconut oils, shea butter and vitamin E,” he says. “It leaves the lips soft and smooth and turns them into a perfect canvas for any other products I will apply.”

4. Swap lip liner for concealer

Matin recommends shaping the lip line with concealer rather than a lip liner to add definition. Contouring around the lip creates a natural-looking full pout. The bonus is that it prevents any color from bleeding, just as a liner would.

5. Bring out your natural beauty

Tinted lip balms are great for a beautiful, subtle lip. Matin’s go-to is ChapStick Total Hydration Moisture + Tint because it adds a hint of color to enhance the lips’ natural color, while providing moisturizing benefits the lips need. It’s currently available in three shades — Rose Petal, Merlot and Coral Blush — so there is a tint for any occasion.

“Tinted lip balms are perfect for creating a naturally beautiful lip look,” says Matin. “Not only do they provide alluring color to the lips, but it is also easy to maintain throughout the night.”

6. Use soft shades for a dramatic eye



One of Matin’s favorite trends seen on this year’s red carpets is the pairing of a sheer lip and strong eye. This classic look is ideal for any age because it lets your true beauty shine while drawing the focus to the eyes. Matin recommends using a lighter pencil to get started and then smudging with a brush. You can use a powder shadow to fill in space and add definition.

“For a dramatic eye, start with softer shades until you get the hang of it,” he says. “Use beige, taupe or grey to get a smoky effect that adds depth and drama.”

With these simple tips, anyone can recreate popular trends and add some glam to their daily look. You may not be walking down a red carpet, but you’re sure to get noticed and feel beautiful. For more information on Matin’s favorite lip products, visit www.chapstick.com.