Holiday Leftovers Cookbook

Thanksgiving has ended and Christmas is less than two weeks away now. We’re all gearing up for the holy grail of the holiday season and another huge holiday meal. But, what do we do with all those leftovers after the holidays end? Well, I asked around and compiled a sort of holiday leftovers cookbook!

The classic Leftover Sandwich:

This one is pretty simple and I’m sure everyone has made it. All you do is stuff whatever leftovers you want between two slices of bread, add your condiment, and chow down!

Turkey Pot Pies:

You can make them eat fresh out of the oven or you can freeze them for later.

Turkey Cous Cous:

Make some couscous, add turkey and some of that tasty gravy grandma served for the holidays! Enjoy!

Turkey Enchiladas:

Another pretty simple one. Shred and add your leftover turkey to your favourite enchilada recipe.

Ramen:

Add some turkey to some ramen!

Turkey Bone Broth:

Make some bone broth for other recipes using the turkey carcass.

Sheppard’s Pie:

If you made a lot of mashed potatoes you can use them and other leftovers to make a turkey/chicken Sheppard's Pie.

Turkey Bowls:

Shred your turkey leftovers, fry with some teriyaki sauce and veggies. Make some rice. Top the rice with the turkey and veggies.

Empanadas:

Turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce, gravy, potatoes are all wrapped into an empanada and baked in the oven.

Dressing Cakes:

Make medium-sized balls of dressing and fry them in the skillet

Turkey Burritos:

A tortilla with some butter, Colby cheese, Jack cheese (not the mixed Colby jack cheese, but two separate sticks of each), turkey, dressing/stuffing, broccoli, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Bake in the oven.

Turkey Salad:

Chop up the turkey real good (this person uses a food processor) and add all the good things you would add to a normal chicken salad!

Do you have any leftover food recipes? I hope you all try a few of these! I really want to thank all my friends who helped participate in this! It was so fun to hear from different kinds of people and I can’t wait to try some of these myself!

By Josie Maxwell – Staff Writer