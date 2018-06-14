4 simple tips for hosting a memorable summer party

(BPT) – From outdoor cookouts to dinner parties on the patio, summer is the ideal season for entertaining guests. According to a recent survey commissioned by Delta Faucet, an overwhelming majority of homeowners (89 percent) plan to host at least one summer gathering this season. To ensure hosts are well prepared, below are tips on how to throw a simple summer soirée.

Embellish with blossoms

Subtle touches such as a fresh floral centerpiece help create a warm and welcoming ambiance. Design a floral arrangement with varying heights for the illusion of a fuller, larger table centerpiece without spending the time or money. As a bonus, create a foundation for your bouquet with foliage — like magnolia leaves — as the framework to provide a leafy contrast to your favorite flowers.

Embrace seasonal ingredients

Incorporate a blend of seasonal ingredients such as garden strawberries and fresh basil into gourmet treats for guests. Highlight fresh raspberries and lemon with a fruit-infused water or make a variety of berry and goat cheese toasts for sweet and savory flavors in every bite. For less time in the kitchen, goat cheese appetizers can be made in advance, so all you need to do the day-of is set and serve.

Stay spotless as you go

To host your dream gathering without the stress, take advantage of the latest and greatest innovations. The Delta Charmaine Faucet with ShieldSpray Technology, available at The Home Depot, ensures quick and easy cleanup throughout the event. Designed with a concentrated jet stream within a protective sphere of water, ShieldSpray Technology powers off grit and grime while containing mess and splatter. This way you can clean as you go to avoid dish pile-up; spend less time soaking, scrubbing and shirt swapping; and have more time with your guests.

Illuminate your space

The perfect lighting can take your party décor to the next level, night or day. If you’re planning an evening event, use string lights or scented candles around the space to create a cozy environment. For daytime gatherings, hang details tailored to your party décor like foliage garland, paper lanterns or colorful ribbon.

For more design inspiration, visit DeltaFaucet.com/InspiredLiving.