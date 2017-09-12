«  
  »

Lauderdale County Divorce Filings

Lauderdale County Divorces for July 2017

Gary K. Stinnett V. Megan Cole Stinnett

Karal Hasani Efia Battle-EL V. Trudy Yvonne Battle-EL

LaMarcus Darcy V. NeNe Susan Okereke

Toni Murphy V. Matthew Ray Tidwell

Rebecca Jean Moss V. James Daniel Moss

Jeffery Rolin Broadfoot V. Katherine Lee Broadfoot

Joseph Luther Wilson V. Heather LeAnn Wilson

Genny Rebecca Thigpen V. Ronnie Glen Thigpen

James Craig McIntyre V. Olivia Dell McIntyre

William Phillip Rhodes V. Kayla Breanna Rhodes

Beth Ann Scott V. Everett Michell Scott

Michael Lee Richey V. Sharon Lynne Richey

Whitney Webb Mangina V. Matthew Ross Mangina

Aaron Shane Gray V. Kayla Nicole Gray

Joshua Coggins V. Alyson Coggins

Lindsay J Kerr V. Joel W. Kerr

Donna Sue Poss V. Bobby Joe Poss

Brain Earwood V. Lorie G. Earwood

Mary-Catherine Contreras V. Anthony Kevin Contreras

Wendy Webber V. Ray Alan Webber

Stephanie Jo-Anne Jones V. Eric Dwayne Jones

John Glen Smith V. Misty Michelle Smith

Christopher Connor Hathcote V. Darcy Brook Hathcote

Alexa Nicole Lesser V. Caleb Douglas Lesser

Angela Hope Foster V. Jason Daniel Foster

Brittany Desirea Roberson V. Steven Zachary Butler

Jennifer J. Todd V. Michael Scott Todd

Tina Ann Elmore V. Kevin Dewight Elmore

Velma Diane Atkinson V. Jeffery Ray Atkinson

Rachel Lynn Berry V. Christopher Jonathan Brock

Brianna Charles Paduganan V. Gabriel Michael Paduganan

September 12th, 2017 | Tags: , , | Category: Divorces

Comments are closed.