Woman faces multiple charges involving theft from an elderly family member

FLORENCE- According to police, Jennifer HIpps was arrested Thursday on multiple charges. Hipps was arrested around 3pm yesterday and charged with Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 3rd degree, Theft 4th, Theft 1st, Forgery 2nd, and Theft 3rd.

Police say she stole several items, including a vehicle, from an elderly family member.

Additional charges are pending for the exploitation of a protected person.

She is currently in the LCDC on bond totaling $11,500.