Woman arrested for exploitation of the elderly

FLORENCE-Authorities have arrested Cynthia McKeller, 46, of Harvest in a financial exploitation case. She was arrested on Friday. McKeller was charged with Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person 1st degree, and Theft of Property 1st degree.

According to police, McKeller was the responsible person for an elderly man who was seeking long-term treatment for an injury. McKeller is accused of using her authority to take nearly $6,000 from the man for her own personal gain. The case spans a period of 6 months while McKeller was responsible for the man’s finances and well-being. McKeller was released after posting bond in the amount of $7,500.