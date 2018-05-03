Next Post William Smith Seeks To Be Elected Lauderdale County Probate Judge » Two North Alabama Men Indicted in Separate Counterfeiting Cases

BIRMINGHAM – A federal grand jury recently indicted two north Alabama men in unrelated counterfeiting cases, announced U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Michael Williams.

A five-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges CONNOR DOUGLAS GLASS, 25, of Cullman, with making counterfeit $100 and $20 bills in Cullman and Jackson counties between January 2017 and October 2017. The indictment also charges Glass with possessing counterfeit $100 and $20 bills on Oct. 27, 2017, in Jackson County. The indictment charges Glass with separate counts of passing counterfeit bills at three different Dollar General Stores in Cullman and Jackson counties. Glass was aided by others in passing the counterfeit money, according to the indictment.

An unrelated indictment charges MONTREZ CHEBEIR MARTIN, 33, of Huntsville, with three counts of passing counterfeit $50 bills to separate individuals in Madison and Morgan counties in September 2017. The indictment identifies the individuals only by initials.

A fourth count of the indictment against Martin charges him as a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber, on Sept. 3, 2017, in Morgan County. According to the indictment, Martin was convicted of second-degree theft in state court in Iowa in 2014 and of second-degree assault in Madison County, Ala., Circuit Court in 2017.

Each of the counterfeiting charges carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The Secret Service investigated the cases, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Davis Barlow is prosecuting.