Tommy Arthur to get new date with executioner

WASHINGTON D.C.-This morning, the Supreme Court denied an appeal by death row inmate Tommy Arthur. Alabama can now set a new execution date for Arthur.

Arthur was set to be executed this past November, but the execution was halted after he was granted a stay of execution.

Arthur still maintains his innocence in the murder for hire of Muscle Shoals businessman Troy Wicker.

The Alabama Supreme Court will set a new execution date for Arthur.

SHOALS INSIDER