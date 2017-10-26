Lee announces retirement from NWSCC Tuscumbia woman dies after being struck by van » Three Foreign Nationals Indicted for Being in U.S. after Deportation

BIRMINGHAM – A federal grand jury yesterday indicted three foreign nationals for being in the United States illegally after previous deportation, announced U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Special Agent in Charge Ray Parmer.

Separate and unrelated indictments filed in U.S. District Court charge JESUS PREITO-ROSAS, 34, who is also known as Louis Martinez, and ADAN MIRELES-JARAMILLO, 30, both of Mexico, and PEDRO EDGARDO PORTILLO-PORTILLO, 43, of El Salvador, with illegal re-entry after deportation.

According to Preito-Rosas’ indictment, he was in Jefferson County on Sept. 26 after having been removed from the United States to Mexico in October 2011 following a conviction for an aggravated felony. The maximum penalty for that charge is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Mireles-Jaramillo was in Jefferson Count on Sept. 18 after having been removed from the United States in December 2010 and August 2013, according to his indictment.

Portillo-Portillo was in Shelby County on Sept. 15 after having been removed from the United States in July 2015 and August 2016, according to his indictment. The maximum penalty for the charge against both Mireles-Jaramillo and Portillo-Portillo is two years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

ICE investigated the cases, which the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Alabama is prosecuting.