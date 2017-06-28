Former Controller Sentenced to 1½ Years in Prison for Defrauding Fitness Company and Retail Store » Three Birmingham Area Men Plead Guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine BIRMINGHAM –Three Birmingham area men have pleaded guilty in federal court to a conspiracy to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine in the Northern District of Alabama, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge David W. Archey.

JOEL PATRICK McCARN, 43, entered his plea Tuesday before U.S. District Court Judge Abdul K. Kallon to one count of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in Jefferson County between May 2016 and March 2017.

Two other men, MIGUEL GONZALEZ-JIMINEZ, 41, and MATTHEW HEATH RYAN, 39, pleaded guilty to the same charge last week.

The men were part of a ring distributing methamphetamine in northern Alabama. Their May indictment seeks a money judgment as part of their sentence for $64,000, which represents the proceeds of the methamphetamine sold.

The FBI investigated the case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Brad Felton prosecuted.