SEX OFFENDER ARRESTED MONTH AFTER RELEASE FROM FLORIDA PRISON

MONTANYE

RUSSELLVILLE–Authorities tell Shoals Insider that a sex offender fresh out of prison a month ago has now been arrested on new child sex abuse charges in Franklin County.

According to the FCSD, Frederick Montanye, 53, of Russellville, was arrested on Sunday after he was confronted by relatives of the victim. He reportedly apologized and admitted abusing the toddler. The toddler was taken to a local hospital for treatment.



Montanye was released from a prison in Florida in August. He was convicted of several class A felonies like kidnapping, sexual battery, and sexual battery involving a child under 12.

Franklin deputies located Montanye in Russellville. He was reportedly living in a makeshift tent near the highway.

Montanye is currently charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12 years of age. He’s being held in the Franklin County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.