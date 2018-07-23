Repeat Child Sex Offender Sentenced to 50 Years in Federal Prison



BIRMINGHAM – A federal judge recently sentenced a Birmingham man to 50 years in prison for sexually exploiting a five-year-old boy by forcing the child to perform sexual acts and videotaping the conduct, announced U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr.

U.S. District Judge Madeline H. Haikala sentenced LARRY DEAN GARRETT Jr., 38, on one count of sexual exploitation of a child. A federal jury convicted Garrett in December. Garrett faced the potential 50-year sentence because of a previous conviction of a sexual offense against a child in Michigan in 2000. In that case, Garrett confessed to criminal sexual conduct involving a boy younger than 13, according to evidence at trial.

“There must be a standing reservation in the pits of hell for those who sexually abuse children,” Town said. “Fifty years behind the bars of a federal prison is exactly where a repeat child sex offender like Garrett needs to be. Sexual exploitation of a child is one of the most abhorrent crimes prosecuted at any level and we must do all that we can to protect our children from this sort of abuse. Thanks to the FBI’s tireless work on behalf of an innocent and particularly vulnerable victim, and to the child’s family and friends who showed great courage in their willingness to assist law enforcement, Larry Garrett will never have another opportunity to harm a child.”

“Garrett’s sentence not only delivers justice for his victims, but puts an end to his opportunity to exploit children,” Sharp said. “I also hope that this 50-year sentence will serve as a deterrent and a warning to those in our communities who prey upon children that their conduct will not be tolerated, and that the FBI and our partners will work tirelessly to bring them to justice. I commend the agents who investigated Garrett for their professional and thorough investigation.”

Garrett, who performs magic tricks and uses the name, “Magic,” lived in the same Birmingham apartment complex as his five-year-old victim and the child’s mother in 2016. He was known to have spent time with the child, according to evidence.

A friend of the child’s family, who also lived in the same apartment complex, testified at trial that he knew Garrett downloaded movies and requested one from him. When the man opened the files on the computer memory card that Garrett gave him, he discovered the sexually explicit video involving the child, he testified. He showed the video to members of the child’s family, and they provided the video to police.

The FBI investigated the case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Williamson Barnes prosecuted.