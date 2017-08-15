Postal Worker Sentenced in case of Accepting Bribe to Deliver Marijuana

BIRMINGHAM – A federal judge today sentenced a Shelby County woman to a probationary sentence of 2 years for accepting a bribe to deliver marijuana in the U.S. Mail as part of a conspiracy to distribute the drug, federal officials announced.

U.S. District Court Judge R. David Proctor sentenced DEANN MARCHETT DIXON STEVENSON, 43, of Birmingham, AL, to a 2-year probationary sentence today.

Stevenson was a mail carrier at the Meadowbrook Post Office in Birmingham, Alabama. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute marijuana in Jefferson and Shelby counties between January 2016 and September 2016. Court documents do not name her co-conspirators, but the investigation involved the receipt of U.S. currency in exchange for delivering packages to other co-conspirators. Stevenson was also sentenced in a separate count for her conduct of accepting a bribe to deliver U.S. mail.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and U.S. Office of Inspector General investigated the case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Brad Felton is prosecuting.