Postal Clerk Indicted for Using Money Order Sales to Steal Postal Funds

BIRMINGHAM – A federal grand jury today indicted a former postal clerk for corrupting the sale of U.S. Postal Money Orders for her personal benefit, announced U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and U.S. Postal Inspector Frank Dyer.

An indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges MITESHIA SHONTA PRITCHETT, 33, of Bessemer, with two counts of misappropriating postal funds while she worked as a clerk at the Shannon Post Office in 2016. The indictment also charges Pritchett with six counts of issuing money orders without receiving full payment for their face value so that she and others could fraudulently receive money from the Postal Service.

On both July 27, 2016, and Aug. 1, 2016, Pritchett converted to her own use $2,600 given to her as a Postal Service employee for money order purchases, according to the indictment. On other dates in July 2016, Pritchett issued three money orders to herself, one to Alabama Child Support and one to JEM, LLC, without receiving full payment for them, according to the indictment. Those six money orders totaled $2,797.

The maximum penalty for misappropriating U.S. Postal funds is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The maximum penalty for improperly issuing money orders is five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated the case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Davis Barlow is prosecuting.