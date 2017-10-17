Police make arrest in sexual abuse case

FLORENCE-Authorities have arrested a Florence man after he was indicted for sexual abuse.

Investigators tell ShoalsInsider.com that Gerald Lee Crittenden, 27, of 927 Sherrod Avenue, Florence, was arrested on a Grand Jury Indictment for 1st-degree Sexual Abuse.

Crittenden has been charged with having unwanted sexual contact with a 16-year-old female.

This incident occurred in May of this year at the females father’s home in Florence.

This case was presented to the September Lauderdale County Grand Jury where they true billed it or voted there was enough evidence to move forward with prosecution.

In 2010, Crittenden pled guilty to felony assault in Lauderdale County.

In 2015, Crittenden was charged with Attempted Murder. The 2015 case was no-billed by the grand jury.

Crittenden is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $25,000.00 bond.

Jeff Roland

