One in custody, one dead in Jackson law firm shooting

JACKSON, Tenn.-Police have arrested an ex-employee in connection with a shooting at a law firm that left one employee dead.

Jackson authorities have arrested Shurnue Bratton, 60, of Jackson, as the person responsible for the morning killing of a law firm employee.

According to police, at 8:40 a.m. on April 6, police received a call to the law office of Casey, Simmons and Bryant, PLLC, located at 449 E. Baltimore Street.

An employee, Betsy Raines, 60, of Jackson, was discovered inside the business with a gunshot wound, and her car was missing.

She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Shortly afterward, police found Raines’ car abandoned on the parking lot of a downtown business.

Investigators quickly developed Shurnue Bratton, a recently terminated employee, as a person of interest.

At 11:15 a.m., police stopped Bratton walking on E. Main Street. She was taken into custody for questioning.

Raines was pronounced dead at 11:50 a.m. from the gunshot wound.

Further investigation determined that Bratton was responsible for shooting Raines and taking her car. The investigation remains ongoing. Investigators are consulting with the District Attorney’s Office to determine appropriate charges.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400.