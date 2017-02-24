OFFICIALS ANNOUNCE ARREST OF FORMER CERTIFIED NURSING ASSISTANT FOR ELDER ABUSE FOR ALLEGEDLY PUNCHING 71-YR-OLD IN FACE

State officials announced the arrest of a former employee of a Tuscaloosa County nursing home for abuse of a resident at the facility. Betty Jean Tubbs, 47, of Tuscaloosa was arrested on February 16 and has been released on bond.

The case was referred to the Attorney General Medicaid Fraud Control Unit by the Alabama Department of Public Health. After conducting an investigation, the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit presented evidence to a Tuscaloosa County grand jury resulting in an indictment* on January 24. The indictment charges Tubbs with one count of second-degree elder abuse, a class B felony. It is alleged that Tubbs, a certified nursing assistant (CNA) at Heritage Health Care and Rehab, struck a 71-year-old resident of the facility on the head, causing injury. It is further alleged that Tubbs punched the resident in the face, causing the resident’s eye to swell and bruise.

If convicted, Tubbs faces a possible sentencing range of two to 20 years in the Department of Corrections and a fine of not more than $30,000.

Attorney General Steve Marshall commended the staff and administrators of Heritage Health Care and Rehab for their prompt reporting of the incident, as well as his Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for its investigation and prosecution of this extremely serious case.